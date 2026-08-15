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Iran, Oman near Hormuz shipping deal as Trump threatens US control

Iran and Oman agree on Hormuz shipping routes as technical talks continue, while Trump threatens US control of the strategic waterway.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
Iran, Oman near Hormuz shipping deal as Trump threatens US control
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative Image.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Iran, Oman near Hormuz shipping deal as Trump threatens US control
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