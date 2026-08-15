/Iran, Oman near Hormuz shipping deal as Trump threatens US control

Iran and Oman have agreed on shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, but key technical issues remain unresolved. Tehran says a wider deal has not yet been finalised, while the United States has raised tensions over the strategic waterway. Iran also says reopening Hormuz to normal commercial traffic depends on conditions involving Washington and further discussions with Oman and mediators.
Iran and Oman have made progress towards an arrangement for ships using the Strait of Hormuz after three weeks of talks, but a broader agreement is still being discussed.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the negotiations had moved forward smoothly. He said the two sides were still working on a joint statement.
"There are still some matters where discussions continue, particularly regarding the joint statement that is to be released by Iran and Oman," Baghaei added.
He said the talks were continuing and that details would be released once the statement was finalised.
"Exchanges are ongoing, and whenever it is finalised, information will certainly be provided," he said.
Iranian authorities said the two countries had agreed on a "shipping map" for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The remaining talks will focus on technical details linked to the proposed arrangement. Iran and Oman negotiated the plan independently, and the United States was not involved in those discussions.
The proposed framework is aimed at allowing ships to pass safely while protecting the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Iran and Oman.
The agreement on shipping routes does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will immediately return to normal commercial traffic.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said reopening the waterway would depend on other conditions that Washington would have to meet.
"is a separate issue. It depends on fulfilling other conditions that the US must abide by for it to take place," he said.
Iranian authorities have also not said whether ships would have to pay transit fees or what security measures would be used under the proposed arrangement.
Iran has remained in contact with mediators who are carrying messages between Tehran and Washington. However, Araghchi said these exchanges should not be considered direct negotiations.
"This does not constitute negotiation. We have not yet made a decision to resume negotiations with the US," he added.
The comments indicate that communication between Iran and the United States remains indirect, even as discussions continue over conditions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.
The developments come amid a sharp dispute between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway, which is a major route for global oil and gas shipments.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would take control of the Strait of Hormuz after what he described as the defeat of Iran.
"After we finish defeating Iran, which is being very badly defeated, pretty soon, I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," he said on Friday.
The statement adds to uncertainty over the future of shipping through the waterway as Iran and Oman work on a separate arrangement for vessel routes.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route for petroleum and gas. Any disruption to traffic through the waterway can affect energy supplies and global markets.
The Iran-Oman arrangement could provide a framework for safer shipping, but its final terms and the conditions for a return to normal commercial traffic remain unclear.
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