Iranian President Pezeshkian announced Saturday that the temporary leadership council has approved halting attacks on neighboring countries, unless Iran faces direct aggression from them, apologizing in a televised address. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran pauses neighbor strikes unless directly attacked; Iran's President apologizes(File Photo IANS)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced Saturday that the temporary leadership council has approved halting attacks on neighboring countries, unless Iran faces direct aggression from them.

This de-escalation pledge comes amid Tehran's ongoing regional strikes responding to recent US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, as per Reuters.

The pledge comes amid escalating regional tensions following recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered Iranian missile and drone attacks across parts of the Gulf. The broader conflict has already caused hundreds of casualties and major disruptions across the Middle East, raising fears of a wider regional war

This is a developing story.

