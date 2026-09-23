/Iran 'victim of US terrorism', Pezeshkian tells UN; draws red line on Hormuz

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in his UN General Assembly speech on Wednesday, accused the United States and Israel of attacking Iran, saying Tehran had refused to "bend the knee". He rejected claims that Iran was the aggressor, defended its nuclear programme and warned that Tehran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used for "aggression".
Pezeshkian presented Iran as the target rather than the aggressor in the US-Israel vs. Iran war and said the country had fought only in self-defence.
"We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists," Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. "Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us."
He said Iran had never started a war and argued that the country needed enough military strength to deter future attacks.
"Iran must be powerful to avoid being threatened," Pezeshkian said.
He said that power was intended for defence rather than regional domination and that attacks on Iranian cities could not be allowed to go unanswered.
Pezeshkian repeatedly returned to the US and Israeli attacks during his speech and said Iran had refused to submit under military pressure.
"They hit us, but we didn’t bend the knee. We did not bow our head," Pezeshkian said.
He also referred to the bombing of a school in Minab and displayed a photograph of victims during his address.
"I come from an Iran where, in truth, they bombed a school. These children perished under bombs with weapons used by the United States and Israel," he said.
A UN fact-finding mission said this month that there were reasonable grounds to believe the US was responsible for war crimes over strikes in Iran on February 28, including the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Minab. The US has denied intentionally targeting the school.
The Iranian President also brought the Strait of Hormuz into his UN address, saying Tehran would not allow the strategic waterway to be used for "aggression".
The strait has become one of the biggest pressure points in the conflict because of its importance to global energy shipments.
Iran has separately said it is prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.
Despite the sharp attack on Washington, Pezeshkian said Tehran remained prepared for negotiations.
"It must be understood by Trump and those who seek to bully Iran that we are ready for dialogue and diplomacyand negotiations without accepting the language of force," Pezeshkian said.
His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump used his own UN address to raise the prospect of further military action against Iran while also leaving the door open to negotiations.
Pezeshkian said threats from Washington would have the opposite effect inside Iran.
"Trump should know that threats unite Iranian nation," he said.
Pezeshkian also used the speech to draw a distinction between nuclear weapons and civilian nuclear technology.
He said Iran wanted nuclear energy and would not surrender what Tehran considers its right to peaceful nuclear technology.
"We will not bow our head and give up the right that is inherently ours," Pezeshkian said.
"We say it clearly: No nuclear weapons and no limitations to peaceful nuclear technology," he added.
Pezeshkian then accused Israel and Iran's international critics of applying different standards to the two countries.
"Atomic and nuclear weapons are in hands of Israel but inspectors are asked to come to Iran," he said.
The Iranian President also attacked the sanctions imposed on Tehran, arguing that ordinary Iranians were paying the price.
"Israel kills but Iran is subject to sanctions. This is a true tragedy. They kill, we are punished," he said.
He added, "Israel kills, Tehran gets sanctioned, this is double standard."
Pezeshkian said the poorest sections of Iranian society were among those most affected by sanctions.
"Those who are the innocent people, the least privilege are the victims of these sanctions." He added, "Iran does not seek special treatment, we seek equal rights"
Pezeshkian said Iran had retaliated against US-Israel attacks but had sought to avoid civilian populations.
"We responded, but we did not hit civilian populations," he said.
He accused opposing forces of targeting Iranian civilian and public infrastructure, including universities, healthcare centres, schools and hospitals.
"Are we the sources of instability? We only seek to live independently," Pezeshkian said.
The Iranian President also linked the wider conflict in West Asia to the Palestinian issue.
"Lasting peace in West Asia is impossible without justice for Palestine," Pezeshkian said.
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