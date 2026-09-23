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Iran 'victim of US terrorism', Pezeshkian tells UN; draws red line on Hormuz

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian used his UNGA speech to accuse the US and Israel of attacking Iran, reject the terrorism label and defend Tehran's position on the Strait of Hormuz and peaceful nuclear technology.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
Iran 'victim of US terrorism', Pezeshkian tells UN; draws red line on Hormuz
Image Credit: YT/@unitednations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at UNGA in New York.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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