Iran Port Blast: Death Toll Rises To 25 With 800 Injured In Explosion

Iran Port Blast: After the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran's Bandar Abbas on Saturday, the death toll has mounted to 25, with 800 injured.

What Happened At Iran's Port?

According to IANS, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that after the blast at the Shahid Rajaee Port, rescue teams were dispatched immediately, and all activities at the port were suspended. After the explosion, thick and grey smoke was seen rising from the Shahid Rajaee port.

Talking to the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday, Jalal Maleki, spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department, said that the fire that occurred after the blast was 'almost contained'. He added that there were still flames but described them as "not worrisome".

Cause of Blast At Iran Port

IANS reported that according to Xinhua, the official news agency IRNA has stated that the exact cause of the blast has not been determined yet. However, Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Organisation, told Fars that chemical materials in a container at the Iranian port may have caused the explosion.

On the other hand, Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokeswoman of the Iranian government, has warned not to make any "hasty speculations" about the cause of the Iran port blast.

Iranian President's Reaction After Explosion At Port

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on the social media platform X, expressed deep regret, and informed that he has ordered a probe into the explosion at the port.

He wrote, "While expressing deep regret and sympathy for the victims of the incident in Hormozgan province, I issued an order to investigate the situation and the causes of the incident."

The President Pezeshkian added, "The Minister of Interior was dispatched to the region as a special representative to closely examine the dimensions of the accident, make the necessary coordination, and address the condition of the injured."

