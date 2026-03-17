'Iran posed no threat to US': Trump official resigns, stating 'we started war under Israel's pressure'

The head of the United States’ National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has resigned from his post, citing profound objections to the ongoing war with Iran.

In a letter to President Donald Trump released on Tuesday, Kent argued that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States and claimed the conflict had been triggered by “pressure” from Israel and its influential American supporters.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran,” Kent wrote. “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

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After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

The veteran, who said he had been deployed on combat operations 11 times, also revealed a personal dimension to his opposition. Kent described himself as a Gold Star husband, having lost his wife Shannon in what he characterised as a similar conflict “manufactured by Israel”.

“As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives,” he wrote.

Kent, once a vocal supporter of Trump, said that until June 2025, the former president had understood that prolonged military engagements in the Middle East were costly and counterproductive.

“In your first administration, you understood better than any modern President how to decisively apply military power without getting us drawn into never‑ending wars,” Kent wrote. “You demonstrated this by killing Qasem Soleimani and by defeating ISIS.”

However, he suggested that the administration had been misled into war with Iran by an “echo chamber” of senior Israeli officials and parts of the US media.

“Early in this administration, high‑ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro‑war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran,” he wrote. “This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie.”

Kent compared the current conflict to the Iraq War, saying it was a repeat of tactics that had previously cost “thousands of our best men and women” their lives.

Concluding his letter, he urged Trump to reconsider the course of US foreign policy.

“I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for,” Kent wrote. “The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards. It was an honour to serve in your administration and to serve our great nation.”