‘Iran poses direct threat to Europe': Netanyahu warns as NATO chief backs US strikes

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte backed the US strikes on Iran, cautioning that Tehran is "very close" to missile capabilities threatening Europe, even as the alliance reviews reports of a long-range Iranian attack on a US-UK base in Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Rutte said NATO could not yet confirm claims that Iran had fired missiles at Diego Garcia, but stressed the implications if verified.

“We cannot confirm that at the moment, so we're looking into that,” he said. “But if this were true, it is the more evidence that what the President is doing here… is crucial,” said Rutte.

NATO chief added that Iran is on the verge of striking major European cities. "What we know for sure is that they are very close to having that capability," he said, pointing to the expanding range of Iranian missiles.

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Rutte warned that Iran's nuclear and missile combo would spell global danger. "If Iran had the nuclear capability, including, together with the missile capability, it would be a direct threat, an existential threat, to Israel, to the region, to Europe, to the stability in the world," he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday cautioned Europe about Iran as a possible threat to the region.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on X: "Iran continues to prove why they are an enemy to civilisation and the free world, while now posing a direct threat to European countries. Israel and the U.S. will continue to act with great force against the Ayatollah terror regime."

Netanyahu accused Iran of blackmailing the world by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Visiting Dimona, Netanyahu stated, “If anyone needed an explanation of why Iran is the enemy of civilisation, and the enemy and the danger to the entire world, you got it in the last 48 hours. In the last 48 hours, they fired a terror weapon on civilians, on children. There's a children's nursery here. There's an old person's home here. Civilians, families—they fire terror weapons on civilians, and often they use cluster bombs, which are forbidden by international law."

He detailed Iran's escalations. First, they targeted Jerusalem near sacred sites, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Western Wall, holiest to three monotheistic religions. "They don't care. They're firing on everything," he said. Second, they launched an intercontinental ballistic missile 4,000 km to strike the US-UK base at Diego Garcia.

"They can now reach almost everywhere in Europe. I've been warning that for years. The fourth thing that they did was to shut down the important maritime Strait of Hormuz, trying to blackmail the world with oil terror blackmail. Four things that they're doing in 48 hours. And I ask the leaders of the world, the leaders of the free world, the leaders of the moderate states, what more are you waiting for? President Trump has correctly said that Israel, the United States, and Israel in this great partnership, we're fighting the battle not only for ourselves, but for all of you. And he asked a simple question: Where are you? And it's time to heed President Trump's call, his leadership and his vision, not merely for our sake, but for your sake," he added.

NATO chief Mark Rutte backed US efforts to dismantle Iran's military capabilities, warning that hesitation could be disastrous. Likening it to North Korea, he said: "If we negotiate for too long, you might pass the moment where you can still get this thing done."

His remarks came amid tensions within the alliance after President Donald Trump criticised NATO allies for not doing enough to support US operations, including securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.



(with agencies input)



