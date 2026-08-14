Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, a visit that comes at a time of growing tensions in West Asia, news agency ANI reported, quoting Iranian sources. India will host the summit under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The meeting is expected to bring together leaders of major emerging economies and focus on cooperation, trade, security, and global development. The visit is also likely to strengthen discussions between India and Iran on regional stability.