Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi in September to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, a visit that comes at a time of growing tensions in West Asia, news agency ANI reported, quoting Iranian sources. India will host the summit under its 2026 BRICS chairship. The meeting is expected to bring together leaders of major emerging economies and focus on cooperation, trade, security, and global development. The visit is also likely to strengthen discussions between India and Iran on regional stability.
India is hosting this year's BRICS Summit under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability." The grouping now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.
Iran joined BRICS in 2024 along with Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. Indonesia became a member in 2025. The expanded bloc has been working to increase cooperation among developing nations and strengthen its role in the global economy.
The visit comes as Iran continues to face a difficult security situation in West Asia following the outbreak of hostilities involving US-Israeli forces and Iran earlier this year.
During discussions linked to the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remains open to diplomacy and welcomes support from friendly countries.
"We will welcome any constructive role by India. There is no military solution to the current crisis—a negotiated settlement remains the only viable path forward," Araghchi stated, reiterating that friendly partners can rely on Iran for commercial maritime security.
Iran has also assured India about the security of commercial shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy and trade corridors.
Araghchi said Iran will continue to play a key role in protecting maritime trade and ensuring the smooth movement of commercial traffic through the strategic waterway.
President Pezeshkian and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions could cover regional developments, energy cooperation, trade, connectivity projects, and broader strategic ties.
The meeting will be closely watched as India maintains relations with key players across the region while supporting dialogue and stability.
Iran continues to support efforts within BRICS to expand economic cooperation among member countries. Tehran has also backed discussions on reducing dependence on Western-led financial institutions and promoting more balanced international trade systems.
As BRICS leaders gather in New Delhi, the summit is expected to highlight cooperation among emerging economies while addressing major global challenges, including regional conflicts, economic uncertainty, and trade security.
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