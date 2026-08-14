Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran's President heading to India for high-stakes BRICS summit amid escalating regional crisis: Report

Iran's President heading to India for high-stakes BRICS summit amid escalating regional crisis: Report

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS Summit in India this September as Tehran seeks diplomatic support amid West Asia tensions. Talks are expected on regional security, trade routes, and stronger India-Iran ties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Iran's President heading to India for high-stakes BRICS summit amid escalating regional crisis: Report
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bank deposits hit record high as RBI's FCNR scheme spurs inflows
2
3
4
5