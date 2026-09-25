/Iran proposes 7-day ceasefire plan to reopen Hormuz and restart Nuclear talks if ‘certain conditions’ met

Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran has offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia, with the proposal also seeking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of comprehensive talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.
According to The New York Times report, Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He said the proposal was similar to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the US and Iran in June this year.
“We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediators that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open on the end of the seventh day and talks would restart…it would be better, if a deal was reached before the US midterm elections,” he was quoted as saying by the NYT.
Earlier, during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Araghchi said Iran had conveyed its “reasonable conditions and requirements” to the American side for advancing diplomacy.
He stressed that restoring security in the region required an end to what he described as US interventionist and aggressive actions against Iran.
The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy over its peaceful nuclear programme.
He said no party could ignore Iran’s good faith in the negotiations, as well as what he described as US and Israeli military aggression against Iran during the talks, while portraying Iran as responsible for insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.
Araghchi also criticised European countries, including Germany, for ignoring what he described as US violations of international law and acts of bullying.
He outlined Tehran’s position on international developments and stressed that restoring confidence in the United Nations required all countries to adhere to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox News, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian blamed US President Donald Trump and the American side for the failure to implement the negotiated settlement that both sides had reached in June this year.
“We did reach an agreement with your president, that agreement was signed, and based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward. And the framework was agreed upon. We had not closed the Strait of Hormuz; it was open, without any legal justification or framework…They attacked us. They assassinated and martyred our esteemed supreme leader; our scientists are military commanders and government. The problem is that America, instead of conducting dialogue, they descend into the arena by bombing us first, by blocking every pathway. We are ready,” he told Fox News.
The Iranian assertion puts the ball firmly in Donald Trump’s court. While the US President has indulged in rhetoric threatening the annihilation of Iran, he knows that a settlement would be the best way to end a conflict that is now in its seventh month.
(with agencies inputs)
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