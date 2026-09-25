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Iran proposes 7-day ceasefire plan to reopen Hormuz and restart Nuclear talks if ‘certain conditions’ met

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy over its peaceful nuclear programme.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 07:37 AM IST
Iran proposes 7-day ceasefire plan to reopen Hormuz and restart Nuclear talks if ‘certain conditions’ met
Image Credit: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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