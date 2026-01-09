In the biggest threat to the Islamic Republic in the past years, Iran has now been experiencing an unprecedented 13-day nationwide wave of protests. On January 9, 2026, the Iranian opposition reached its critical point when thousands took to the streets in response to an appeal made by the exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi himself.

In the wake of the localised military conflict with Israel and the collapse of the economy during the middle of 2025, the protests have begun to make a transition from strikes to calls for the top leadership of the Iranian government, that of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to vacate office.

8 PM Chants: A Turning Point in the Unrest

After a video message was released earlier this week, Reza Pahlavi called upon Iranians with a reminder to begin their coordinated chanting at 8:00 PM Thursday and Friday nights.

The Response: Large crowds were seen in Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan in Iran as protesters chanted, "This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return" and "Death to the Dictator."

The Crackdown: The government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, launched a "nationwide internet blackout" and disconnected international phone lines on Thursday night to discourage joint actions.

Casualties: Human rights sources indicate that at least 45 people have been killed and more than 2,200 arrested since the violence broke out on December 28, 2025.

The cause for the 2026 revolution was a “sudden economic shock.” After the sanctions were reimposed by the UN at the end of 2025 against Iran’s atomic program, the Iranian Rial has fallen to a record low of 1.4 million for every US dollar.

Domestic Triggers: With an inflation rate of 40% and the withdrawal of subsidies on meat, rice, and gasoline, there is no going back for Tehran's Grand Bazaar merchants who have called for strike actions.

Weakened Allies: It is noted by regional specialists that the Iranian "Axis of Resistance" has been severely degraded over the past two years and that the Iranian clerical regime is now "more vulnerable to overthrow within its own borders than ever before."

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Heir To The Sun Throne

Reza Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran. Reza Pahlavi was born on October 31, 1960.

Royal Upbringing: He was an educated royal who was a trained pilot at the age of 11 and was training in flight in the United States when the Iranian Revolution occurred in 1979.

Forty Years of Exile: Since 1980, following the death of his father, Pahlavi has resided within the US, claiming to be a rightful ruler but proposing a secular democratic-parliamentarian regime instead of an absolute monarchy.

Political Positioning: Though he does not occupy any political position, he is the symbol of Iranian expatriates and opposition parties with his National Cooperation Platform.

Global Implications: Trump and 'Lethal' Threat

Protests in 2026 have seen immediate American intervention by the US government with a stern warning from US President Donald Trump, who told the Iranian government on Thursday that the US would act if protesters are violently killed by authorities.

US Reaction: In the US, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called Iranian leader Ayatollah Al-Khamenei "a religious Nazi" and assured Iranian demonstrators that "help is on the way."

Tehran’s Defense: State media has blamed "terrorist agents" of the US and Israel for the violence, while the Iranian Army chief warned of a response more robust than the June 2025 military escalation.

