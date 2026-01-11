Iran Protests 2026: Why Women Are Leading ‘Death To Khamenei’ Uprising
While Iran's protests surge into global headlines amid Ayatollah Khamenei's fierce denunciations, women lead from the forefront, taking up streets, social media and leading the anti-regime protest fueled by years of supression and taking inspiration form Mahsa Amini's death.
Iran is currently undergoing a historic anti-regime protest that erupted on December 28, 2025, in Tehran's Grand Bazaar over record inflation and currency collapse, quickly spreading across the country, spanning around 31 provinces and more than 80 cities.
The protest entered its second week with protestors reviving the pre-1979 Iranian Revolution era Lion-Sun flag and slogan ‘Long live the Shah’ and ‘Death to Khamenei’ chants, defying lethal force.
The active participation of Women has sparked global discussions and appreciation, with social media flooding with videos of women burning ‘hijabs’, lighting cigarettes with burning portraits of Khamenei.
While The World Stands in Awe Iranian Women Defy Theocratic Oppression
Women spearhead Iran's anti-regime protests with fierce determination, driven by decades of theocratic oppression under mandatory ‘hijab laws’ and morality police brutality, transforming personal subjugation into a national revolt for gender equality and secular freedom.
With years of oppression, police violence like Mahsa Amini's 2022 killing, and lost Shah-era freedoms, women in Iran are risking their lives for freedom, fueling their frontline role burning hijabs, chanting ‘Women, Life, Freedom,’ and defying live fire for gender equality and secular rule.
With videos circulating on Social media, women have taken the centerstage with mothers shielding daughters against Basij gunfire, livestreaming crackdowns, burning portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and leading ‘Death to Khamenei’ chants across Iran.
Khamenei's Denunciation
While Iranian protest has reached among the Iranian diaspora in major global cities like London, where protestors have replaced the current Iranian flag with the pre-revolution era lion and sun symbol flag.
In the Netherlands, thousands gathered at Malieveld field, voicing support for Iranian families amid communication blackouts and lethal crackdowns.
Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned the protesters as ‘vandals,’ ‘saboteurs,’ ‘troublemakers,’ and ‘enemy mercenaries’ and accused them of serving US interests, particularly to "please President Trump."
