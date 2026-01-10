Why Iranian Women Are Lighting Cigarettes With Burning Khamenei Photos: The New Symbol Of The 2026 Uprising | VIDEO

With Iran's nationwide uprising entering its 14th day, a striking new image has emerged as the definitive symbol of defiance-women lighting cigarettes using the scorched remains of burning photographs of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

These visuals have gone viral to represent a movement now openly challenging the clerical system established in 1979 amid a total "nationwide internet shutdown" and increasing violence, claiming hundreds of lives.

An Iranian girl burns a picture of Ayatollah Khamenei and lights her cigarette, a new trend in Iran!



Young Iranian women are leading the revolution against the Islamic regime.



pic.twitter.com/UIFYHMPBGA — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) January 10, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Symbolism: Defying Law And Social Taboos

Lighting a cigarette from the burning face of the Supreme Leader is a calculated move that unites two major forms of rebellion:

Political Crime: According to Iranian law, desecrating pictures of the Supreme Leader is a serious crime punishable by imprisonment or worse.

Social Stigma: Not illegal, but under much religious and social scrutiny in different parts of the country, smoking in public is not encouraged among women.

Combined Defiance: By combining those acts with the public burning of headscarves, Iranian women are signalling a total rejection of both state power and the rigid social restrictions to which Mahsa Amini fell victim in 2022.

'Masking Regime Violence' Death Toll Rises Amid Blackout

Although the government attempts to downplay the scope of the unrest by blocking internet access, there are indications of a humanitarian crisis.

The Casualties: A doctor in Tehran reported to the publication, "Only six hospitals in Iran have documented at least 217 deaths among protesters. Live bullets have killed most."

Pot-Banging in Tehran: In the Sa'adat Abad neighbourhood, "acoustic protests" are being staged. Citizens are banging pots and pans from the windows and chanting slogans that insult Ayatollah Khamenei.

NetBlocks: "The connectivity blackout is covering up regime violence," reported the internet freedom monitoring service NetBlocks, while Amnesty International declared: "Theurpose of the ban is to cover up crimes under international law."

The Global Standoff: Trump Vs. Khamenei

The domestic unrest is now a high-stakes international flashpoint. On Friday, US President Donald Trump again repeated his threat of possible military intervention, observing, "The people are taking over in certain cities that nobody thought possible."

Trump's Evaluation: "It looks to me that the leadership is in big trouble," Trump stated, complimenting the courage of the demonstrators.

Iran's Response: Iran's leader referred to the protesters as "vandals and saboteurs," also calling Trump "arrogant" and predicting his imminent overthrow, as was the case with the deposed Shah.

European Intervention: In an unusual joint action, the UK, France, and Germany jointly announced on January 9, criticising "the killing of protesters” and calling for "immediate restraint by Iran’s authorities.”

Inflation To Revolution

It began as a strike at the end of December over a 40% rise in food prices and hyperinflation, but has escalated into a full-blown political revolution. The demonstrators are no longer just fighting for cheap bread; they are fighting for the overthrow of the clerical regime.

ALSO READ | Reza Pahlavi's SOS To Trump: Exiled Prince Urges US Intervention Amid Iran's Total Internet Blackout