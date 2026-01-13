Iran Protests 2026: Massive protests have erupted across several Iranian provinces, with the country witnessing days of intense unrest fueled by soaring inflation, economic distress, and widespread public anger over governance failures. Thousands have reportedly lost their lives amid nationwide demonstrations.

According to Reuters, an Iranian official on Tuesday informed that nearly 2,000 people, including security personnel, have died in the protests in Iran.

Iran's Exiled Crown Prince Urges Trump Intervention

According to ANI, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has appealed to US President Donald Trump to move "sooner rather than later" against Iran's clerical leadership, as protests continue across the country amid reports of a harsh crackdown.

In an interview with CBS News on Monday, Pahlavi said, "We need action to be taken."

Pahlavi has been living in exile since his father, Iran's last shah, was toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the current system to power. He said he has been in contact with the Trump administration, though he did not disclose details of their discussions.

Trump's Warning To Iran

Earlier, US President Trump said the United States is considering “strong options” in response to developments in Iran.

“They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed,” according to IANS, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Florida to the White House on Sunday. “These are violent if you call’em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or just they rule through violence.”

Trump has stated that the US military is closely monitoring the situation.

“We're looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination,” he said.

When asked whether Iran had crossed a red line, the President declined to outline specific military plans.

(with agencies' inputs)