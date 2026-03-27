Iran refuses to bow to US-Israel: Is the Ayatollah’s ring the reason?

Tehran: In the ongoing war between Iran, Israel and the United States, the rings worn by Ayatollahs have caught attention. These rings are not only jewellery, they symbolise authority, identity and martyrdom. For example, when Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Qasem Soleimani was killed by a US missile, his ring helped confirm his identity. Similarly, after former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, his ring was used to identify him.

In Iran, the ring has become almost a ritualistic object. Those who bring images of martyrs or religious leaders to gatherings often wear rings themselves. Even gifts from the Ayatollah frequently include a ring, symbolising continuity of leadership and spiritual connection. Reports suggest that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei’s ring is passed on to successors after martyrdom. This practice is seen by some as strengthening the chain of command in both symbolic and literal terms.

Leaders die, rings endure

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On February 28, a joint US-Israeli strike hit Tehran and killed Khamenei and his family. Analysts predicted chaos, assuming Iran could not withstand the sudden loss of leadership. But within days, Tehran released a short film made with the help of artificial intelligence, introducing Mojtaba Khamenei as the enduring face of leadership. The film highlighted the ring as a sign of authority and made it clear that Iran still has leadership and its own sense of sovereignty.

The ring is distinct. Set with stones such as aqeeq (agate), firoza (turquoise) or carnelian (the gems long valued in Islamic and Iranian tradition), Khamenei’s silver ring has spiritual and cultural meaning. Red, maroon, yellow, green and white variations symbolise blessings, courage and protection.

These rings have been worn from Ruhollah Khomeini through Ali Khamenei to Mojtaba Khamenei. They show a thread of religious and political tradition in how the nation is governed.

Rituals, meetings and symbolism

Ayatollahs talk to audiences in majlis where military officers, scientists, students, women’s organisations and poets gather. Sitting on the floor, attendees listen to guidance while acknowledging the rings as a sign of authority and sanctity. In state ceremonies or events for martyrs’ families, the Ayatollah often gifts his ring, sometimes exchanging it for one offered by citizens or children. This builds a personal and emotional bond between leadership and society, strengthening the Ayatollah’s influence across Iran.

The IRGC too highlights the importance of the ring, featuring similar ones in ceremonies and promotional materials. Leaders like Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, recently appointed secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wear the ring as a badge of continuity and authority.

In weddings of martyrs’ children, the ring is a preferred gift of choice. It serves as both a personal token and a national emblem.

A strategic and cultural symbol

The ring is also intertwined with military strategy. Iran spent decades preparing for war with the United States. It built drones like the Shahed and missile systems to challenge stronger air forces. The ring has become shorthand for Iran’s enduring resistance, uniting political, religious and military elements under a single visual symbol.

From religious traditions dating back to Prophet Muhammad to the modern era of Qasem Soleimani and Khamenei, the ring bridges faith, culture and strategic power. In the ongoing war, the world is watching not only Iran’s military moves but the silent assertion of identity embedded in the ring. Even as external powers predict the collapse of Iran’s leadership, this small piece of jewellery continues to narrate the story of continuity, resilience and authority that has defined the nation for decades.