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  • /Trump, Starmer, Macron, Meloni, Netanyahu: Full list of 13 leaders on Iran's 'revenge list'

Trump, Starmer, Macron, Meloni, Netanyahu: Full list of 13 leaders on Iran's 'revenge list'

Iranian daily Hamshahri published a list of 13 foreign leaders it claims should be targeted in retaliation for the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Trump, Starmer, Macron, Meloni, Netanyahu: Full list of 13 leaders on Iran's 'revenge list'
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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