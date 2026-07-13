Days after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to avenge the assassination of his father, an Iranian newspaper has published an infographic naming 13 foreign leaders it claims should be targeted in retaliation. The list, published by the conservative daily Hamshahri, includes high-profile political and military figures from the United States, Israel, Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
The names featured in the Hamshahri infographic are:
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday vowed to avenge the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a collective responsibility of the nation.
"We pledge to avenge your pure blood and that of all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and dishonourable murderers. This revenge is the will of our nation and must be carried out without fail," Mojtaba said.
Iran's Supreme Leader added, "We have a list of criminals who assassinated our leader and people in the past two wars. The death of these criminals and murderers will not be a natural death in bed. They should know that this matter does not depend on the existence of me or other officials. Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission."
Hostility between the US and Iran has escalated sharply. Iran claimed responsibility on Monday for launching coordinated missile and drone attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.
Tehran framed the strikes as an "eye-for-an-eye" operation following a major wave of US aerial strikes across multiple strategic locations inside Iran on Sunday.
The US and Iran are currently locked in a rapidly escalating regional war that initially erupted on February 28. The conflict began when the US and Israel launched an intensive aerial campaign dubbed “Operation Epic Fury,” during which longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several high-profile officials were killed.
Following the strike, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader. Iran immediately retaliated with mass missile and drone swarms targeting Israel, American military bases, and Gulf Arab states.
After four months of intense fighting and severe global economic fallout, a short-lived ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan and Qatar on June 17, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (Islamabad MoU).
Recently, US President Donald Trump officially declared the ceasefire "over" following aggressive efforts by Iran to enforce a unilateral transit fee on commercial shipping passing through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
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