Iran, Russia conduct joint naval drill amid Trump's 15-day deadline for Tehran

Naval forces from Iran and Russia carried out coordinated exercises in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean on Thursday as tensions with the United States intensified amid stalled nuclear negotiations and a significant US military buildup in the Middle East.

According to Iranian military sources, the joint drill involved elements from Iran’s regular army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Russian forces. Activities included simulated operations to retake a hijacked vessel, with participation from Iran’s Alvand destroyer, missile‑armed warships, helicopters, landing craft, special forces teams and fast combat boats.

The exercise follows a recent IRGC drill in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, during which Tehran temporarily closed the strategic waterway, a move analysts say was intended to demonstrate its ability to disrupt global energy flows should conflict erupt.

US pressure and a deadline

Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has roughly 10 to 15 days to reach a deal with the United States or face “really bad things," a stark warning amid fears of imminent military action.

Trump’s comments aboard Air Force One underscored White House impatience with the pace of indirect nuclear talks held in Geneva this week, which US officials described as showing limited progress but still leaving key differences unresolved.

Though Trump and the White House insist that diplomacy remains the preferred option, senior aides reiterated that the US military, now bolstered by the deployment of two aircraft carriers and combat aircraft to the region is prepared for action if talks collapse.

Military buildup and regional reactions

The United States last week ordered the redeployment of the USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to the Middle East to join the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group already operating in the area. US defence officials say this forces posture gives Washington options for limited or larger‑scale strikes if Tehran fails to agree to US demands.

CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that American forces could be prepared to strike Iranian targets “as early as this weekend” if negotiations falter, though precise timing and targets have not been publicly confirmed.

In Moscow, Russian officials publicly urged restraint amid the military buildup, calling on “all parties in the region” to resolve disagreements through diplomacy, even as Tehran and Moscow continue to deepen security cooperation.

Global concerns and diplomatic fallout

The escalating tensions have prompted countries like Poland to advise their citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning of the risk of “violent conflict.” European and Middle Eastern governments have also expressed concern about the potential for broader regional instability.

Iran and US delegations concluded a second round of indirect nuclear talks in Geneva earlier this week. While Tehran characterised the discussions as more “constructive,” it reiterated its unwillingness to address broader US demands concerning missile capabilities and regional alliances, sticking points that continue to derail progress.

What’s next?

With both sides maintaining firm positions and deploying military assets, analysts warn that the coming days could be critical. A breakthrough in talks might avert conflict, but failing that, US officials have signaled readiness to escalate, while Tehran and its allies have shown preparedness to resist forcefully.