Iran’s $100 billion question: Where are the frozen assets and what happens next

Days after negotiations between the United States and Iran failed to yield a breakthrough, tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the diplomatic deadlock, one key demand from Tehran has come into sharp focus: the release of its frozen assets held abroad.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), on April 10, “Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations. These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, there were initial claims that the United States had agreed to unfreeze a portion of Iran’s overseas assets. However, Washington later denied these reports, adding further uncertainty to the already fragile diplomatic environment.

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Iran’s frozen assets: What, where, and how much

Iran’s economy has been under sanctions since 1979, significantly restricting its access to overseas financial resources, particularly revenues from oil exports. As per Al Jazeera, these sanctions have led to billions of dollars being held in foreign banks, beyond Tehran’s immediate reach.

The freezing of assets typically occurs when funds, securities, or property belonging to an individual, company, or a country’s central bank are restricted by another nation, court, or international body.

While the exact value of Iran’s frozen assets remains unclear, multiple estimates suggest the figure exceeds $100 billion. However, not all of these funds may be readily accessible. According to Al Jazeera, Jacob Lew, who was Secretary of the Treasury under former US President Barack Obama, had previously told the US Congress that even if sanctions were lifted, Iran would likely gain access to only about half of its frozen assets, as a significant portion is already tied to prior financial commitments, investments, or debt obligations.

These assets are believed to be spread across multiple countries, adding complexity to any potential release process.

Why access to these funds matters for Iran

For Iran, unlocking these frozen assets could provide a crucial economic lifeline. The country has been grappling with prolonged sanctions, which have strained its domestic economy. Access to even a portion of these funds could help stabilise its financial system, support imports, and ease inflationary pressures.

At a time when geopolitical tensions remain high, the issue of frozen assets has emerged as both an economic necessity and a strategic bargaining tool for Tehran.

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