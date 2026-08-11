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Iran’s 6 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz – here’s what Tehran wants from Trump

Iran has made sanctions, compensation and US military moves part of its conditions for reopening the waterway. Tehran’s demands could influence the next phase of talks with Washington.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 02:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:48 AM IST
Iran’s 6 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz – here’s what Tehran wants from Trump
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI, Reuters)

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