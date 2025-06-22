Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919847https://zeenews.india.com/world/iran-s-atomic-agency-calls-us-strike-on-iran-a-violation-of-international-law-2919847.html
NewsWorld
US STRIKE

Iran’s Atomic Agency Calls US Strike On Iran A 'Violation of International Law'

Trump has said the US military carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites. The attack took place early on Sunday.

|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 08:58 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iran’s Atomic Agency Calls US Strike On Iran A 'Violation of International Law' (Photo: IDF video grab/IANS)

Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation has stated that the attacks on its nuclear sites constitute a violation of international law. However, it did not clarify the extent of the damage caused by the strikes that US President Donald Trump announced earlier.  

Trump has said the US military carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites. The attack took place early on Sunday.

Iran has said that it would not allow the development of its "national industry" -- an apparent reference to the country's nuclear development -- to be stopped.

Tehran's agency said the attacks on its nuclear sites violate international law. "The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped," it said in its statement.

Earlier, Trump announced that the US military had carried out strikes on Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he said on the social platform 'Truth Social'.

He further said that this was a historic moment for America, Israel and the world, and that Iran must agree to end this war.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that he has given Iran a maximum of two weeks to return to the negotiation table over its nuclear program.

On June 13, Israel began airstrikes on Iran, destroying several infrastructures and killing dozens of Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran has carried out missile and drone attacks on various locations in Israel.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK