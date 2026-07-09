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Iran’s ‘crushing response’: Tehran hits US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, American base in Kuwait

Despite withdrawing from the peace deal, the US president said he did not expect the conflict to turn into a war and suggested that any further escalation could be short-lived.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Iran’s ‘crushing response’: Tehran hits US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain, American base in Kuwait
Image Credit: Missile attack strikes US Navy Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain. (File photo: X/ArcZeal Designs)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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