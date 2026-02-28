Iran’s Defence Minsiter Amir Nasirzadeh killed in Israel US attack- Reports
Israel's military operations and one regional contact report that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli strikes.
Trending Photos
Israel's military operations and one regional contact report that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli strikes.
According to a Reuters report, undisclosed sources close to Israel’s military operations confirmed Nasirzadeh's death.
This is a developing story
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement