Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022207https://zeenews.india.com/world/iran-s-defence-minsiter-amir-nasirzadeh-killed-in-israel-us-attack-reports-3022207.html
NewsWorldIran’s Defence Minsiter Amir Nasirzadeh killed in Israel US attack- Reports
IRAN US ISRAEL TENSIONS

Iran’s Defence Minsiter Amir Nasirzadeh killed in Israel US attack- Reports

Israel's military operations and one regional contact report that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli strikes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iran’s Defence Minsiter Amir Nasirzadeh killed in Israel US attack- ReportsFile Photo

Israel's military operations and one regional contact report that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were killed in Israeli strikes.


According to a Reuters report, undisclosed sources close to Israel’s military operations confirmed Nasirzadeh's death. 
 

This is a developing story

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

mobility
Kerala-Gulf Flights Disrupted: Air India Express, IndiGo cancel services
Iran US Israel Tensions
Why did the US-Israel attack Iran? | Explained
Middle East war
Middle east war: What it means for India’s oil, trade and diplomacy
Iran-Israel military conflict
57 students killed in Iran after Israeli-US strikes target girls' school
Israel-Iran War
Israel-Iran war impact: Will gold and silver prices surge again? Check details
israel attack iran
US-Israel attack Iran: Kuwait condemns attack, reserves response right
Israel-Iran Conflict
'Perilous attack...': Global reaction on Israel, US military operation in Iran
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles
UAE intercepts Iranian missiles; falling debris kills one in Abu Dhabi
Jammu & Kashmir
BCCI Prez signals new era for J&K Cricket after historic Ranji Trophy win
Kakinada fire accident
Andhra Pradesh: 20 killed, in fire at firecracker factory in Kakinada