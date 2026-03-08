Iran’s F-14 jets destroyed; 2 ballistic missile production sites and oil depot hit, claims Israel

The Israeli Defence Forces claimed to have destroyed Iran's F-14 jets at, along with two main ballistic missile production sites at Parchin and Shahrud, and an oil depot in Tehran, in recent airstrikes targeting Iran's military infrastructure.

These assertions come amid escalating tensions. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out precision airstrikes in Tehran, hitting key military assets at Mehrabad Airport, a major base where the IRGC reportedly equips and finances its proxy networks throughout West Asia.

In several X posts, the IDF informed of a recent wave of attacks in Iran and key infrastructures, including Quds force fighter aircraft, oil depot, and ballistic missile storagefacilities.

Multiple Iranian fighter jets, including F-14s, were also targeted in these operations, as per a Hindustan Times report. Although the IDF did not disclose the number of F-14s destroyed. Israel also hit 16 IRGC Quds Force aircraft used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah, claimed Israel.

In a fresh wave of strikes, the IDF destroyed the IRGC Air Force's air defence situation room, which handles aerial threat assessments and airspace protection for Iran.

The Israeli Air Force also targeted air defence systems, a ballistic missile production and launch facility, command centers, storage sites, and other military structures.

In the national capital Tehran, IDF targeted Iran’s oil depot, and in Alborz province, where four tanker drivers were killed, according to Iran's Fars News Agency.

The US and Israel are also considering deploying special forces into Iran to seize its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, per an Axios report. This option would likely come at a "later stage," once both nations assess that Iran's defenses can no longer pose a serious threat.

Israel and the US launched coordinated ‘pre-emptive’ strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The strikes triggered swift retaliation from the Islamic Republic, which launched missile strikes across the region. The conflict has drawn in global powers, disrupted worldwide energy and transport networks, and unleashed chaos in typically stable parts of the volatile area, like the UAE, where Iran is targeting US bases.











