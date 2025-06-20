Iran’s Lethal Sejjil-2 Missile Makes Its War Debut Against Israel – Five Things To Know

New Delhi: Iran has deployed one of its most powerful weapons – the Sejjil-2. Fired as part of Operation True Promise III, a multi-wave missile campaign targeting Israel, the Sejjil-2 marks a leap in Iran’s use of long-range strategic firepower.

Here is a closer look at what the missile is, why its launch matters and how it changes the stakes in the Iran-Israel conflict:

The Sejjil-2 is one of Iran’s most advanced medium-range ballistic weapons, known for its solid-fuel engine and long-range capability. With a reach of roughly 2,000 kilometres and a 700-kilogram warhead capacity, it is designed for deep and decisive strikes.

What makes it stand out is its two-stage solid-fuel propulsion. Unlike older liquid-fueled missiles, which require time-consuming preparation, solid-fuel missiles can be fired with minimal warning – making it harder to detect and intercept.

The Sejjil’s range puts most of the Middle East, including Israel, within striking distance. In addition to being a symbol of Iran’s military reach, it is also a psychological weapon. Its solid-fuel design allows for greater mobility and faster response times.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) describes it as “one of the most accurate and strategic missiles in the region”, with a guidance system refined through multiple test launches since its first successful flight in 2008.

According to the IRGC, the Sejjil-2 was launched on Thursday in the latest wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel. The missile reportedly aimed for high-value military targets, though Israel claims it was intercepted and only debris struck a civilian vehicle.

Despite the interception, the launch itself is symbolic – showing Iran’s readiness to escalate the war using its heaviest and farthest-reaching arsenal.

The Sejjil-2 has been tested at least six times. One of its most notable tests saw it flying over 1,900 kilometres into the Indian Ocean, demonstrating both range and improved navigation systems.

Each test has reportedly focused on fine-tuning accuracy and flight stability. The May 2009 trial was specifically aimed at upgrading guidance and targeting technology – a crucial improvement for hitting military-grade installations.

The appearance of the Sejjil-2 in an active war theatre is a milestone in Iran’s military doctrine. It signals a shift from regional posturing to real-time deployment. For Israel, and the broader international community, this introduces new challenges in missile defense and regional strategy.

The launch also complicates diplomatic efforts. Solid-fuel missiles like the Sejjil can be fired from remote, hidden locations and do not require external fueling – making them ideal for surprise attacks.