Iran’s missile storm becomes a numbers game: Are US and Israel running out of defences?

New Delhi: Iran’s missile and drone attacks across Israel and the Middle East have raised concerns over whether Israeli and US defensive missile stockpiles can sustain a prolonged wave of retaliation.

Military experts across Washington, Tel Aviv and several Gulf capitals are now focussed on interceptor inventories, the specialised weapons used to intercept incoming missiles. The success of air defence systems depends not only on technology or coordination but also on the supply. After months of heavy combat in previous confrontations, those supplies may already be under stress.

Tehran’s primary method of projecting force relies on long-range attacks using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and armed drones. The strategy became clear during earlier clashes in 2025, when Iran responded to Israeli operations with coordinated strikes launched across large distances.

The latest escalation followed a similar pattern. Within hours of US and Israeli attacks, Iranian missiles targeted Israel along with several Gulf countries hosting American military assets, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Defending against such barrages requires a large number of interceptors. Military doctrine typically calls for firing two or even three defensive missiles at each incoming threat to increase the chances of a successful interception. That approach improves protection but rapidly consumes stockpiles.

Officials familiar with defence planning believe interceptor reserves could begin running low within days if the present pace of Iranian launches continues.

They say interceptor availability has become one of the most critical factors influencing the conflict. Security experts say defensive missiles are being used faster than they can be produced, putting pressure on military stockpiles that were already reduced by earlier war.

Over the weekend, regional air defence systems intercepted dozens of incoming Iranian projectiles. Even so, several missiles managed to reach their targets. It highlights the limits of defensive coverage during sustained attacks.

The specialists warn that if Iran maintains a launch rate higher than the number of available interceptors, the probability of successful strikes will increase over time.

The concern is amplified by the legacy of last year’s fighting. The experts say interceptor reserves were already depleted following intense exchanges during earlier conflicts. They explained that missile defence systems have limited supplies, so every interception reduces the number of missiles available to stop future attacks.

During the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June, last year, the United States reportedly fired around 150 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors to help shield Israeli territory. These systems represent some of the most advanced ground-based missile defences available that are designed to destroy ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere before they can descend toward populated areas.

The cost of using such systems is substantial. Produced by Lockheed Martin, each THAAD interceptor carries a price tag of roughly $15 million. Its procurement numbers are limited. Only a small number were bought last year, so rebuilding supplies takes time even during emergencies.

Financial pressures add another layer to the challenge. Previous Iranian missile and drone attacks in April 2024 required a multinational defensive effort involving Israeli, American, British, French and Jordanian forces.

Estimates suggested that countering a few hours of strikes cost roughly $1.1 billion in interceptor launches and operational expenses. Sustained exchanges on a larger scale could push defence costs much higher.

Military planners are therefore attempting to reduce incoming threats before they reach defended airspace. Operations now focus on locating missile launchers, targeting storage facilities and disrupting command networks responsible for coordinating attacks. Destroying missile launch sites on the ground reduces the burden on air defence systems and helps manage a long conflict more effectively.

Strategists increasingly describe the confrontation as a contest of endurance. Iran possesses large inventories of missiles and drones accumulated over many years, giving it the ability to continue launching waves of attacks even after suffering losses. Defence observers believe Iranian leadership views sustained strikes as essential to maintaining internal stability and demonstrating resilience during wartime conditions.

Security analysts studying the region expect further escalation rather than a slowdown. Policy researchers say Iran still has large numbers of missiles and drones, which allows it to keep launching attacks aimed at testing regional air-defence systems and increasing military and financial pressure on its opponents.

The evolving situation has transformed missile defence from a technical military issue into a central strategic concern. Success in the current phase of the war may depend less on individual battles and more on which side can maintain resources longer. Missile defence supplies, manufacturing speed and the ability to keep systems running are now as important as troop deployments and airstrikes in determining how the war plays out.

As missile alerts continue across the region, defence officials face a difficult calculation. Each interception protects cities and military bases, but every launch also reduces the shield left for future attacks. The outcome may ultimately hinge on whether defensive systems can keep pace with the scale and persistence of Iran’s missile campaign as the conflict enters a prolonged and uncertain stage.