Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says attack on US bases to continue, Hormuz to remain closed

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a first statement since taking over the post after his father, Ayatollah Khamenei's death. In a televised address, Khamenei said that Iran will continue to target US bases in the Middle East. He said that all US bases should be immediately closed in the region.

"Iran believes in friendship with neighbours but will continue attacking US bases," said Khamenei.

The Suprme Leader also vowed to avenge the blood of martyrs and added that Iran would continue fighting back. Khamenei also thanked Iran's military saying that the army had stopped Iran from being dominated or divided when it came under attack.

“I would like to thank the brave fighters who are doing a great job at a time when our country is under pressure and under attack,” he was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

Khamenei has called for national unity and said the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be closed to pressure Iran’s enemies. He said that Iran must take the leverage of closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Notably, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the Supreme Leader of Iran on March 8, seven days after his father was killed in joint US-Israel strike on Tehran on February 28.

Khamenei said that armed groups in Yemen and Iraq are supporting for the Islamic revolution. He said that the resistance forces in Yemen will also do the job and stated that armed groups in Iraq have also expressed their desire to help the Islamic revolution.

