Iran’s new Supreme Leader ‘wounded, likely disfigured,’ claims US

The United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said that Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khameini, is likely injured and disfigured.

During a Pentagon press briefing, Hegseth echoed President Donald Trump’s assertions that Khamenei sustained wounds in the attacks.

While Iran has not confirmed these claims, the remarks heighten tensions amid the ongoing conflict.

Asserting to his claims, the US Secretary of War questioned why only a written statement from Mojtaba Khamenei was read on Iranian state TV yesterday, with no footage or audio of the new Supreme Leader.

"I think you know why," Hegseth added during the Pentagon briefing.

He described Mojtaba as "scared" and "injured," claiming the leader is "on the run" and "lacks legitimacy."

Earlier, the British tabloid paper, The Sun, reported that the Supreme Leader is reportedly in a coma and has lost at least one leg following critical wounds from an airstrike that killed his father, the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 56-year-old successor of assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei suffered severe stomach or liver damage and is undergoing treatment in Tehran, as per the Sun report.

Mojtaba Khamenei is receiving treatment under tight security at Sina University Hospital in Tehran, according to The Sun, citing a source in the Iranian capital who described his condition as “very serious.”

“One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well,” the source told the tabloid.

The hospital unit has been sealed off with heavy security as doctors provide intensive care.

It remains unclear whether Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in the February 28 airstrike, but the new Supreme Leader issued a statement on March 12, his first public statement since taking office, read aloud by a news anchor on state television without his personal appearance.

He vowed "never-ending" revenge against the US and Israel for strikes killing his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and others, pledging to continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz to pressure adversaries.

Khamenei reaffirmed Iran's war commitment, demanded closure of US bases, offered condolences for civilian deaths like the Minab school strike, and warned of seizing enemy assets if no reparations are paid.











