Israel-Iran Ceasefire: After heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, a stark new threat has emerged. Reports have emerged that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, sent an ultimatum to top Iranian military officials and scientists associated with Iran’s nuclear program. The message was clear — resign within 12 hours or face assassination.

This warning reportedly also required recipients to submit proof of their resignation directly to Mossad. The threat has triggered panic within Iran’s military ranks, even as both nations publicly discussed ceasefire talks. In today’s DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Mossad's new threat to the Iranian top commander amid the ceasefire:

Iran has witnessed its top commanders and scientists systematically targeted, especially those tied to the nuclear program and elite units like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). In the past 12 days alone, Mossad has reportedly eliminated 10 senior Iranian military officers and scientists. This includes the high-profile assassination of nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Siddiqui in a car bombing just before the so-called ceasefire was meant to take effect.

Mossad's Drone Operation

Mossad agents have allegedly been operating drones inside Iranian territory, utilizing smuggled Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to neutralize Iran’s air defense systems in a highly coordinated strike plan dubbed a “preemptive lure.” The tactic involved baiting Iranian air defenses to reveal their positions, only to destroy them with explosive-laden drones moments later.

Flashback To 1978

In his book Rise and Kill First, journalist Ronen Bergman wrote that in 1978, Ayatollah Khomeini was in France, but his influence was steadily growing inside Iran. At the time, Iran’s then-Prime Minister Shapour Bakhtiar had sought help from Mossad, hoping they would eliminate Khomeini while he was still in France. Bakhtiar even offered the assistance of Iran’s secret service for the operation. However, the Israeli government refused to allow any bloodshed on French soil, which is why Mossad never attacked Khomeini.

Israel-Iran Conflict

As Iran reels from this latest wave of strikes, one thing is evident: Mossad has again demonstrated its long reach into Iran’s most guarded circles.

This also comes after a ceasefire between the two nations was announced after days of hostilities.