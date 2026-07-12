/US attacks Iran’s Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in new wave of strikes amid Hormuz closure

In a statement, MEA said, “Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing... The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.”