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US attacks Iran’s Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in new wave of strikes amid Hormuz closure

The strikes exclusively targeted military installations, and no civilian or military casualties have been reported so far. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
US attacks Iran’s Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas in new wave of strikes amid Hormuz closure
Image Credit: @sentdefender/X

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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