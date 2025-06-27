Iran’s Sleeper Cells May Be Lurking Across America – Fresh Intel Raises Alarm For Trump

New Delhi: The guns may have gone silent in West Asia, but a fresh wave of anxiety has begun sweeping across the United States. Just days after President Donald Trump brokered a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, new intelligence reports are sending a chill through Washington.

American security agencies believe Iran is not done. Not by a long shot. The real retaliation, they say, might come not from across the oceans but from deep inside American cities.

These reports point to one growing threat – sleeper cells. Iranian agents, already inside U.S. borders, are blending into neighborhoods. Living everyday lives. Waiting. Watching. And possibly, preparing.

According to sources cited in The Telegraph, these Iranian-backed operatives are believed to be embedded across multiple American states. Some may have entered through porous border crossings. Others could be long-settled immigrants – normal on the surface, but potentially vulnerable to blackmail or ideological persuasion.

Intelligence officials fear that these individuals are now poised for action. Some could be plotting assassinations. Others may target important infrastructure. Cyberattacks, drone strikes or coordinated sabotage campaigns are also being discussed behind closed doors.

The concern is not abstract. Past years have already seen failed Iranian plots on U.S. soil. From attempted kidnappings to surveillance operations targeting dissidents and journalists. The groundwork appears to have been laid.

What Are Sleeper Cells?

To the outside world, they look ordinary. They drive to work. Shop at the same grocery stores. Attend school board meetings. But when activated, they turn lethal. Sleeper cells are essentially undercover operatives, living double lives. They are trained to strike when least expected.

This time, officials fear, Iran might choose to awaken them.

Trump Rings the Alarm

President Trump is not taking this lightly. He has already blamed Joe Biden’s administration for weakening border security and allowing potential threats to slip through. In a recent address, he warned of “super cells” roaming freely inside the country.

Customs and Border Protection records show that over 1,500 Iranian nationals were stopped at the border. Shockingly, more than half were released. National security experts believe the real number of infiltrators could be far higher.

If true, this would mean Iranian eyes – and possibly weapons – are already within reach of American targets.

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran may have cooled immediate tensions. But inside intelligence bunkers and White House briefings, the tone is grim. Peace, they say, could be the camouflage. And the battlefield, this time, could be a quiet American suburb.

As the dust settles in Tehran and Tel Aviv, another kind of war might already be brewing – one that does not need missiles, only a phone call to activate.