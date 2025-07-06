Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance Since Conflict With Israel

New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared in public for the first time in weeks on Saturday, taking part in a major religious ceremony in Tehran as tensions with Israel continue to rise.

His appearance follows widespread reports that Khamenei had been staying in a secure location since the onset of a 12-day aerial conflict with Israel, which claimed the lives of several high-ranking Iranian officials, including military commanders and nuclear scientists.

According to media reports, Iranian state television broadcast footage of Khamenei entering a ceremonial hall in Tehran where a large crowd had gathered to mark Ashura, the holiest day in the Shi’ite Muslim calendar. Dressed in traditional black robes, Khamenei walked into the venue, often used for major state and religious events, while attendees chanted in unison.

This marks Khamenei’s first confirmed public appearance since hostilities with Israel began on June 13. In the early days of the conflict, he refrained from attending public events, opting instead to deliver pre-recorded speeches, including his annual address during key religious observances.

His absence had fueled speculation about his whereabouts and health, particularly as security concerns mounted. Iranian authorities later stated that the decision to limit his public visibility was a precautionary measure due to the intensifying regional conflict.

The confrontation between Iran and Israel, characterized by targeted airstrikes and covert operations, has raised fears of broader regional escalation. Despite the ongoing threats and retaliatory actions, Iran’s leadership has sought to project resilience in the face of growing international scrutiny.