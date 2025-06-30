Advertisement
NewsWorld
IRAN-ISRAEL

Iran’s Top Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Trump, Netanyahu; Calls Them 'Enemies Of God'

Iran's top Shiite cleric issued a fatwa against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declared them "enemies of God." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, has issued a fatwa—a religious decree—against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring them "enemies of God." He urged Muslims worldwide to unite and ensure that these leaders regret their words and mistakes.

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered a 'warlord' or a 'mohareb'," Makarem said in the ruling, according to NDTV citing Mehr News Agency. 

"Any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes," the fatwa added.

