Iran’s top leadership decimated in US-Israel strikes – Who will Trump talk to now?

Iran Leadership Crisis: US-Israel strikes targeting Iran’s senior leadership have created an unusual situation. Several of Tehran’s most powerful leaders are dead. Others are missing from public view. Some are stepping into new roles. New leaders are stepping in, but there is uncertainty over who holds authority.

This has complicated diplomacy. It is now unclear who can speak for Iran if talks begin.

The uncertainty intensified after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military had been authorised to target any senior Iranian official once intelligence and operational clearance is complete. He added that no additional political approval would be required.

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The statement followed a series of high-profile killings. Latest among those reported dead were Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib. These came after earlier attacks that had already eliminated several military commanders and security officials.

Supreme leader killed, successor yet to appear

The biggest shock came on February 28, when Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei was killed during the opening wave of US-Israel strikes.

The 86-year-old cleric had ruled Iran for more than three decades. He had succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As the supreme leader, he held sweeping authority over the military, security agencies and major policy decisions.

Despite Iran’s layered political system, Khamenei was the ultimate decision-maker. His death created a leadership vacuum.

On March 8, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was named successor. But he has not appeared publicly since then. No video or photograph has surfaced, adding to uncertainty.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Mojtaba was injured during the attacks, although no evidence was provided.

Instead, the incumbent supreme leader’s statements have been released in written form and read on state television. This was a departure from his father’s tradition of appearing on camera.

In his first message, Mojtaba vowed to close the Strait of Hormuz. The move is affecting nearly 20 percent of international energy supply. He also promised retaliation for civilians killed in the series of attacks.

Senior security leadership hit

Another major blow came on March 17, when Larijani was killed in Tehran’s Pardis area.

He was one of Iran’s most experienced politician and military officer. A former Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commander, he also served as parliament speaker for 12 years and acted as Iran’s nuclear negotiator.

His death followed the killing of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the supreme leader. He had previously served as defence minister, naval commander and national security council secretary.

Iran’s military leadership also suffered losses. Mohammad Pakpour and Abdolrahim Mousavi were killed in February 28 strikes. Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was also killed.

Within weeks, multiple layers of Iran’s leadership had changed.

Leaders still in place

Despite the losses, several important leaders are still active. President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for international condemnation of the strikes while reaffirming Iran’s commitment to peace.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has taken a tougher stance and warned that the war was entering a new phase and rejected reports of negotiations with Washington.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also denied seeking a ceasefire. He said the war was chosen by the United States and Iran would continue defending itself.

Meanwhile, Ismail Qaani is in charge of Iran’s overseas operations, an important role given regional tensions.

Did the strategy work?

US officials said the attacks aimed at disrupting Iran’s leadership.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said the attacks were meant to leave Iran “shocked and disoriented”.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier suggested regime change as a possible outcome.

However, Iran described the deaths differently. State media called the leaders who were killed as martyrs and portrayed the losses as part of ongoing resistance.

When Khamenei’s death was announced, state television described him as having “drunk the sweet cup of martyrdom”. The same language followed after Ali Larijani’s death.

Who speaks for Iran now?

As the war continues, uncertainty over Iran’s leadership is growing. Several senior officials have been killed, while others have taken on new responsibilities. Decision-making now appears spread across political, military and clerical centres, making it harder to identify who holds the final authority.

Under Iran’s system, the supreme leader usually makes the final decisions on foreign policy, military strategy and negotiations. The president, the foreign minister and the Supreme National Security Council still play important roles, but they primarily contribute to discussions and implementation rather than making the ultimate call. The armed forces and other institutions also report directly to the supreme leader, strengthening this centralised authority.

But with leadership disrupted and new leaders stepping in, the diplomatic picture has become more complicated. Mediators and foreign governments face a challenge. They will have to first identify who can negotiate and determine whether that person has the authority to make binding commitments on behalf of Tehran.