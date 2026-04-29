Iran says, ‘do not consider war over’ as tensions with the US persist

Iran's Army has stated that the conflict in West Asia remains "still considered a war," despite the ceasefire agreement with the United States, while asserting full operational control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz through coordinated efforts by its armed forces.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia emphasized that the situation continues to be treated as an active military conflict. "The situation is still considered a war, and the bank of objectives and equipment for the forces has been updated," Akraminia said, signaling ongoing preparedness and updated operational planning.

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He added that control of the Strait of Hormuz is jointly managed by Iran's military forces, with the western section under the responsibility of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the eastern section overseen by the regular army. The strait, a critical global oil transit chokepoint, remains central to regional security dynamics.

Akraminia further claimed that despite repeated threats, adversaries failed to launch a ground invasion. "The enemy did not dare to attack Iran on land," he said, attributing this to the "high readiness" of Iran's ground forces and coordinated operations with the IRGC.

He added that Iranian forces had anticipated potential military escalation based on intelligence assessments and had deployed units across the country in advance. "All units were in full readiness... the ground forces were deployed in various parts of the country, ready to confront any threat," he noted.

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Highlighting a recent military response, the spokesperson said Iranian forces acted swiftly against a perceived threat. "Army units responded quickly and targeted an American hostile aircraft. This decisive action led to the defeat and failure of the enemy's operation," Akraminia said.



The remarks come amid a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, which began on February 28 and saw a truce announced on April 7.

Separately, Iranian official Mohammad Hossein Ziaeeinia stated that Tehran remains confident of victory in the conflict. "Definitely we will win... this country won't be defeated," he said while highlighting strong public support for both the government and the armed forces.



(with ANI inputs)

