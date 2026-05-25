Iran says ‘hostile drone’ shot down near Strait of Hormuz amid heightened Gulf tensions

Iran claimed on Monday that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed a “hostile drone” near Qeshm Island, close to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports carried by Iranian state-linked media, the unmanned aerial vehicle was brought down over maritime areas in the Persian Gulf late on Monday.

Fars News Agency reported that Iranian forces used advanced domestically developed defence systems during the operation, including the Arash-e Kamangir interceptor drone system, which it described as a newly integrated platform with “hidden capabilities”.

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The agency said the interception sent a strong signal about Iran’s military readiness in the region.

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“This operation, which was carried out using a system with hidden capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran,” the report stated.

A separate report by Mehr News Agency said residents on Qeshm Island heard loud sounds linked to active air defence operations as the incident unfolded.

While Iranian media confirmed the drone was intercepted over regional waters, officials did not identify the origin or ownership of the aircraft. No immediate official statement was released by the Iranian government.

Fars also quoted unnamed Iranian officials as warning against any future incursions into the region’s airspace.

“This is our warning; no radar-evading drone shall ever again breach the skies of the Persian Gulf,” the officials reportedly said.

Iranian media described the operation as a demonstration of Tehran’s control over the Gulf’s airspace and the preparedness of its defence forces to respond to perceived threats. However, no technical details about the defence system used in the interception were disclosed.

Despite the military activity near the sensitive shipping corridor, reports said maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued under close monitoring and coordination.

According to Fars, vessels that had already received clearance were expected to complete both inbound and outbound transit through the waterway by Monday night.

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(With ANI inputs)