Iran says IRIS Dena was ‘unarmed, unloaded’ when US submarine torpedoed it during return from India

Iran said its vessel IRIS Dena, sunk by the US on Wednesday in the Indian Ocean was “unarmed and unloaded” during its journey back after participation in the international navel exercise hosted by India, according to Bloomberg report.

“That vessel was by invitation of our Indian friends, attending an international exercise. It was ceremonial. It was unloaded. It was unarmed,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said in New Delhi Friday.

He further said, “Many of the young Iranian sailors who were attending these exercises lost their lives. It cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that.”

Earlier this week, on March 4, a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka, rescuing 32 sailors while over 100 remain missing or were killed. According to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, this marks the first time since World War II that an American submarine has attacked a surface vessel.

According to several reports, the incident complicates India's attempts to maintain neutrality amid the expanding Middle East conflict, as the crisis now encroaches into New Delhi's backyard.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khatibzadeh, who is visiting India, amid the ongoing US‑Iran conflict, strongly condemned the attack on the Iranian frigate that resulted in the deaths of 87 sailors. He described the incident as a deeply tragic and unacceptable act.

Iran has pledged to retaliate the attack on its vessel, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the attack an "atrocity" and the US "will come to bitterly regret."

Later, the Indian Navy released a statement confirming that it had received a distress call from MRCC Colombo following the strike on IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean. The Navy detailed its response, stating, "A long-range maritime patrol aircraft at 1000 hr on 04 March 26 to augment the search efforts led by Sri Lanka. Another aircraft with air droppable life rafts was also kept standby for immediate deployment."

India also said that it had deployed INS Tarangini for search and rescue operations, but by that time, the efforts were already being carried out by the Sri Lankan Navy and other agencies.