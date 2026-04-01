Iran says it'll attack US tech firms in West Asia starting April 1; Microsoft, Apple, Google among 18 targets

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark warning to 18 major American corporations, threatening that their reigonal infrasturcture will be targeted over their alleged involvement in hostile activities.

According to a report by Iranian state media Press TV, the elite military force alleged that these companies had actively “assisted US-Israeli terror operations inside Iran by providing espionage services.”

The IRGC released an official statement on Tuesday, warning that the targeted firms should brace for retaliatory action.

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It specified that the planned “reprisal attacks starting at 20:00 Iran time on April 1” would be severe, adding that the companies’ regional “offices in the region will be ‘annihilated.’”

The broad blacklist includes several of the world’s most prominent technology and industrial corporations.

Among the “big tech” companies listed are Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. The IRGC also named key hardware and infrastructure providers such as HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco, along with other major global firms including Tesla, Nvidia, Oracle, JP Morgan, and Boeing.

Iranian state media Press TV reported that the IRGC has classified these organisations as “espionage entities associated with the warmongering government of the United States.” The Guards further alleged that the companies’ “artificial intelligence (AI) and internet communication technology (ICT) services have been the main elements in designing terror operations and tracing assassination targets by the US and Israel inside Iran.”

The heightened rhetoric comes after Tehran claimed that its earlier diplomatic warnings had been disregarded. The IRGC said that Washington and its allies in Tel Aviv have continued to carry out “terror operations” despite Iran’s protests. This includes a reported targeted strike earlier on Tuesday, which allegedly led to the deaths of several Iranian nationals.

"In response to this terrorist operation, henceforth, the main institutions involved in terrorist activities will be considered legitimate targets," as per the IRGC statement.

The military force has issued an urgent warning urging personnel to evacuate any locations that could be considered potential targets.

"We advise employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to protect their lives. Residents within a one-kilometre radius of these terrorist companies across all countries in the region are also urged to evacuate and move to safe locations," the IRGC cautioned.



The threat arises during a period of heightened regional instability. Press TV reports that since late February, dozens of senior Iranian political and military figures, along with their relatives, have been killed in what Tehran describes as a sustained campaign of “US-Israeli aggression.”

Iran has repeatedly “vowed to avenge the assassinations by targeting elements that have been influential in the attacks,” signaling a notable expansion of its retaliatory scope to include private-sector entities.



With the inputs from agency...