Iran says no to most ships - but let's Indian warships lead tankers through Hormuz. Here's Why

Iran has permitted the passage of vessels from friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Thursday that Iran is allowing ships from friendly nations, including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai posted on X: "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan."

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This statement came after UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that its prolonged closure is choking the global movement of oil, gas, and fertilizer at a critical moment during the planting season.

In his message, Guterres said: "The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region and beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm and living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war, immediately."

Guterres also urged the United States and Israel to end the war in the Middle East, citing mounting civilian casualties and devastating global economic impacts. He added: "My message to the US and Israel is that it's high time to end the war, as human suffering deepens, civilian casualties mount and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating." He further called on Iran to stop attacking neighbours that are not parties to the conflict.

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, after the US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other top officials were killed, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. Although it clearly remains a vital international waterway, Iran has used the closure as leverage while selectively permitting passage for "friendly" nations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has launched Operation Urja Suraksha to safeguard the nation’s energy interests amid escalating tensions in West Asia. As part of the operation, India has deployed more than five frontline warships around the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz.

The primary goal is to protect India’s energy security. Currently, 22 vessels bound for India have been identified for safe escort, including 20 priority ships carrying essential cargo such as LNG, LPG, and crude oil.

The mission has already recorded notable success. Indian LPG carriers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under naval protection. Together, they are carrying around 92,000 tonnes of LPG and are expected to arrive at Indian ports between March 26 and 27. Earlier, other key vessels, including LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, along with the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, were also escorted safely.

The Indian Navy is coordinating closely with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Directorate of Naval Operations to ensure the safe and smooth movement of Indian crew members and vital cargo.