Iran Says Talks With US 'Constructive,' Further Negotiations Set For April 19

US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat, where the former conveyed US President Donald Trump's resolve for settling the differences between the two countries through "dialogue and diplomacy," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

Steve Witkoff is America's special envoy to the Middle East.

As per the statement, Steve Witkoff was accompanied by America's Ambassador to Oman, Ana Escrogima. The talks between the American side and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were held in Muscat and hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr.

The statement called the discussions to be "positive and constructive," with the US expressing gratitude to Oman for supporting the initiative.

Witkoff told the Iranian Foreign Minister that he had instructions from President Trump to resolve the two nations' differences "through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible."

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome", the statement said.

It noted that the two sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.

Iran's state news agency, IRNA, citing their foreign ministry, said that top negotiators from Iran and the US had exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments with regards to the Iranian nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions on Iran via Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

IRNA noted that the talks, which took place on Saturday, the first in years, came after Trump wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington.

IRNA further added that Iran said it was giving diplomacy a "genuine chance" if the American side demonstrates resolve and goodwill. It viewed the preliminary talks on Saturday as an opportunity to ascertain whether the United States was serious about diplomacy.