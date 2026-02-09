Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites, alarms Washington and Israel

Iran has claimed that unexploded American bombs and missiles remain at its nuclear facilities, triggering fresh global concern over nuclear inspections, weapons security, and the possible spread of advanced military technology. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that these weapons were dropped by the United States during the final phase of the 12-day Israel–Iran war, when Iran’s nuclear sites were targeted.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Iran’s claims, the international response, and the growing fears in Washington and Tel Aviv over the potential misuse of advanced American weapons technology.

According to Araghchi, Iran informed International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi that unexploded U.S. munitions are still present at sensitive nuclear locations. Iran also sought clarity on whether any international rules exist for inspections at sites containing unexploded foreign weapons. Grossi reportedly responded that no specific global protocol or law governs such inspections.

Following this, Iran declared that no inspections would be permitted until clear security protocols are established. This effectively halted international monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Analysts say the move served a dual purpose—shielding Iran’s nuclear infrastructure while also preventing global access to advanced American bombs and missiles.

The situation intensified after Iran issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), temporarily closing airspace over central Iran. Experts note that NOTAMs are usually issued during wartime conditions or weapons testing, raising suspicions that Iran may be preparing tests linked to newly acquired or studied weapons systems. The timing of the airspace closure, coming immediately after Iran’s disclosure, has further fueled speculation.

Security experts in the U.S. and Israel have expressed concern that Iran may be attempting reverse engineering of American weapons. Reverse engineering involves dismantling and studying existing systems to replicate or improve upon them. Analysts believe that unexploded U.S. munitions may already have been examined by Iranian engineers.

The weapons at the center of concern include the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, the world’s most powerful non-nuclear bunker-buster bomb, and the Tomahawk cruise missile. The GBU-57, weighing nearly 14 tons, is designed to destroy deeply buried nuclear facilities and can only be delivered by B-2 stealth bombers.

During Operation Midnight Hammer, carried out on the night of June 21–22, 2025, the U.S. used B-2 bombers to strike Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites, while more than 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched from submarines.

Experts believe Iran cannot fully clone the GBU-57 due to the absence of delivery platforms like the B-2 bomber. However, studying its steel casing, penetration capability, and delayed detonation system could allow Iran to significantly upgrade its own bunker-buster weapons and missile warheads.

The Tomahawk missile presents a greater concern. With a range of up to 1,600 kilometers, terrain-hugging flight, and high-precision guidance, it is considered a “first night” weapon used to disable enemy air defenses. Iran already possesses cruise missiles of a similar class, and reverse engineering Tomahawk technology could improve accuracy, stealth, and resistance to electronic jamming in Iran’s arsenal.

The United States’ primary concern is that Iran may share insights from these weapons with China or Russia. Both countries possess the technological capacity to develop close replicas. History shows such precedents—from the Soviet Union’s cloning of the U.S. B-29 bomber to China’s replication of Russian fighter jets. Iran itself previously reverse-engineered the captured U.S. RQ-170 drone to develop the Shahed-series drones.

Defense analysts warn that even if Iran does not produce exact American replicas, the knowledge gained could significantly alter the regional balance of power, strengthening Iran’s offensive capabilities while also allowing it to better fortify its nuclear facilities against future strikes.

