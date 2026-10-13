/Iran security chief, NSA Doval hold phone call; discuss West Asia conflict, bilateral issues

India and Iran held talks between their top security officials on Monday, discussing the latest regional and international developments, along with issues of mutual interest, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei spoke by telephone with India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday evening, the embassy said in a post on X.
“Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries,” the Embassy stated.
The conversation took place two days after an Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured in an attack on the international airport in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. It also came a day after two merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Two Indian seafarers were reported missing following a drone attack on the MT Petrol Dolphin.
Earlier , Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran was actively pursuing the issues agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Dr. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries.— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) October 12, 2026
Asked about progress on cooperation following the meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian last month, Fathali said the Iranian President had taken immediate action on the agreed matters, news agency IANS reported.
“From the very first days after these discussions, President Pezeshkian issued the necessary instructions to the relevant ministries and authorities, and the matters agreed during the meeting are being pursued seriously by the relevant institutions. Various issues are on the agenda in Iran-India relations. Implementing the agreements properly and turning them into practical results requires time and sustained follow-up,” he had said.
“Iran is committed to further developing and deepening relations with India across various fields. We believe the existing capacities between the two countries provide a basis for broader and more productive cooperation,” he had added.
India has also conveyed its concerns to Tehran over attacks on commercial shipping in the region.
In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and expressed India’s deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region.
“Had a telephonic conversation with FM Araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstances. India condemns any such attack by any party,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.
India has struggled to balance its longstanding ties with Iran with expressions of solidarity with Gulf Arab states, which have repeatedly come under attack from the Iranian military for hosting US military bases. New Delhi has also expressed displeasure over Iranian attacks on merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that have killed and injured Indian seafarers.
Of the 18 Indian nationals killed so far in the West Asia conflict, 11 were seafarers. The conflict began in February following attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran.
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