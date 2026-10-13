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Iran security chief, NSA Doval hold phone call; discuss West Asia conflict, bilateral issues

India and Iran held high-level security talks amid escalating tensions in West Asia, attacks on commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:08 AM IST
Iran security chief, NSA Doval hold phone call; discuss West Asia conflict, bilateral issues
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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