/Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz once again; here’s what US said in response to IRGC threats

New Delhi: Iran and the United States are at odds once again over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. While Iran’s military authorities announced that the waterway has been closed to ships, Washington insisted that commercial traffic is continuing normally and that there is no evidence of a blockade.
Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees military operations, said the move was a response to violations of the recently agreed ceasefire deal with the United States. The headquarters also accused Israel of violating ceasefire in southern Lebanon and called the fresh assault “mass killing and displacement” of Lebanese civilians.
The announcement came only days after Iran and the United States digitally signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending months of military confrontation and easing tensions across the region.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a warning to vessels operating in the area, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed to all ships.
“Do not approach the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise your safety will be at risk,” it warned.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters also said Israeli forces had not withdrawn from southern Lebanon as expected under the ceasefire agreement. It described the closure announcement as “the first step in responding to the enemy’s breach of promises”.
The Strait carries nearly 20 percent of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies that makes it one of the busiest maritime corridors on the planet. Any disruption there has direct impacts on energy markets and shipping companies.
The recently signed 14-point agreement between Tehran and Washington included commitments related to keeping the Strait open, maintaining ceasefires across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, and continuing talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.
The first paragraph of the agreement stated that the United States, Iran and their allies would immediately and permanently halt military operations across “all fronts”, including Lebanon.
The United States disputed Iran’s announcement. Speaking to Fox News, US Vice President JD Vance said the Strait is fully operational.
“We have seen no evidence that the Iranians have actually closed the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding, “Just yesterday, 16 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz. So you can see that ships are continuing to move.”
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) also released a statement claiming that commercial shipping activity in the area has actually increased.
“On June 20, commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased as US forces continued operations throughout the region in support of freedom of navigation,” it said.
According to the statement, 55 merchant vessels safely transited the international waterway and delivered more than 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.
The CENTCOM said the Joint Maritime Information Center had issued guidance this week confirming a designated route for safe passage, free from arbitrary restrictions or interference.
“US forces continue to maintain a presence in the region and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that all provisions of the agreement with Iran are observed, fully implemented and remain effective,” the statement added.
Amid the dispute, diplomatic efforts are continuing. Pakistan’s foreign ministry announced that representatives from Iran and the United States will meet in Switzerland on June 21. According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi too confirmed the talks would go ahead on Sunday.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tehran’s purpose at the meeting would be to demand that the other side fulfil its commitments under the agreement.
In a statement posted on X, Iran’s foreign ministry said mediators from Pakistan and Qatar would also attend. The ministry said that Pakistan was helping facilitate the process following Iran’s announcement regarding the Strait.
The talks are expected to deal with advancing the commitments contained in the 14-point memorandum.
The meeting had originally been delayed earlier this week. At the time, the White House cited logistical issues, while Lebanese media linked to Hezbollah reported that Israeli air strikes in the country led to the postponement.
The latest developments have come along with fresh violence in southern Lebanon. Reports suggest that at least 20 people were killed in Israeli strikes less than 24 hours after a new ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was announced.
A US official said on Friday (June 19) that both sides had agreed to a ceasefire over concerns that attacks could undermine the US-Iran agreement.
The Israeli military confirmed that the ceasefire was in force but later stated that its forces would continue operations against “immediate threats”.
Citing a Hezbollah official, BBC reported that the group does not recognise the ceasefire announced by US officials and rejects any Israeli effort to act freely inside Lebanon.
Local authorities said that 16 people were killed in Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, while seven others died in the neighbouring Sidon area.
The Israeli military said it had struck dozens of alleged Hezbollah positions after more than 50 projectiles were launched at Israeli forces in the region.
Throughout Saturday (June 20), both the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah accused each other of violating the ceasefire, highlighting the fragile state of the agreement even as talks are set to resume in Switzerland.
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