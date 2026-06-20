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Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz once again; here’s what US said in response to IRGC threats

The announcement came only days after Iran and the United States digitally signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding that is aimed at ending months of military confrontation and easing tensions across the region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz once again; here’s what US said in response to IRGC threats
Image Credit: Representative image (File: ANI/Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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