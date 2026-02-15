Iran signals willingness for nuclear deal 'compromise' if US eases sanctions

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said that Tehran is prepared to consider “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States, provided Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Takht-Ravanchi said it was up to the United States to demonstrate its willingness to reach an agreement. He added that if Washington shows genuine intent, progress toward a renewed nuclear deal would be possible.

He stated that Iran is open to addressing concerns over its nuclear programme, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but only if Washington is ready to provide sanctions relief. However, he did not clarify whether Iran is seeking the lifting of all sanctions or only specific ones.

Iran offers to dilute 60% enriched uranium

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to Tehran’s offer to dilute its 60% enriched uranium as a sign of flexibility. Uranium enriched to that level is close to weapons-grade, fuelling Western suspicions that Iran may be moving towards developing a nuclear weapon—an allegation the Islamic Republic has consistently denied.

His remarks come as the United States and Israel have intensified pressure on Iran over the nuclear issue.

US and Israel step up economic pressure on Iran

According to recent reports, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to step up economic pressure on Iran. Their discussions reportedly focused on curbing Iran’s oil exports, particularly shipments to China, as part of a broader strategy to restrict Tehran’s revenue streams.

The renewed push follows an executive order signed by Trump roughly 10 days ago, authorising expanded economic action against Iran. The order allows the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Commerce to recommend tariffs of up to 25% on countries that continue trading with Tehran.

Nuclear talks continue amid rising military presence

At the same time, diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran appears to be continuing. Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed that a second round of discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme is scheduled for next week.

However, even as negotiations move forward, the United States is significantly increasing its military presence in the region.

The USS Gerald R Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike groups, accompanied by guided-missile destroyers, are already operating in the Arabian Sea.

Trump suggests leadership change in Iran

Trump has suggested that a leadership change in Iran “would be the best thing that could happen,” as his administration weighs its options should diplomacy fail.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated following Iran’s recent crackdown on protesters, which reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths. The United States has warned Tehran of severe consequences if it does not agree to limit its nuclear programme.

Despite escalating rhetoric and an expanded military presence, both sides held indirect talks in Oman last week, indicating that diplomatic channels remain open even as tensions continue to rise.