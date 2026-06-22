Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran snubs US at Geneva talks, sparking debate over Washington’s diplomatic standing | DNA Analysis

Iran snubs US at Geneva talks, sparking debate over Washington’s diplomatic standing | DNA Analysis

Iran's refusal to participate in a public handshake and photo-op with the US delegation during Geneva talks drew global attention, overshadowing discussions aimed at advancing a potential Iran-US agreement. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Iran snubs US at Geneva talks, sparking debate over Washington’s diplomatic standing | DNA Analysis

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Lionel Messi creates history, becomes FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer
Lionel Messi8 min ago
2
Mahrang Baloch19 min ago
3
tmc mamata banerjee46 min ago
4
Nico Schlotterbeck55 min ago
5
'PM Modi1 hr ago