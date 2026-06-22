/Iran snubs US at Geneva talks, sparking debate over Washington’s diplomatic standing | DNA Analysis

America faced an awkward diplomatic moment in Geneva after a series of incidents surrounding the latest round of Iran-US talks in Switzerland appeared to undermine Washington’s efforts to project progress in negotiations.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the developments, examining how Iran’s conduct during the talks, coupled with reactions from mediators Qatar and Pakistan, sparked a wider debate over America’s diplomatic standing and the messaging behind Tehran’s actions.
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The negotiations were launched to advance the implementation of a recently agreed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and work towards a final agreement within 60 days. Qatar and Pakistan are serving as mediators in the process. The American delegation, led by US Vice President JD Vance, arrived early and publicly described the talks as historic. However, events at the venue unfolded differently than expected.
According to reports, the United States had planned a handshake and group photograph to symbolise progress in the negotiations. The Iranian delegation, however, declined to participate in any public handshake or photo opportunity with American representatives. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly entered the venue, greeted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari mediators, but did not engage publicly with JD Vance.
Iranian media portrayed the move as a deliberate snub to American officials, while the US side maintained that Iran had initially agreed to the group photo before later withdrawing.
The development came shortly after US President Donald Trump issued strong warnings directed at Iran. Speaking through media platforms before the meeting, Trump warned that if Tehran failed to reach a deal, the United States could launch even stronger military action than before. He also warned of possible action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Iranian officials reportedly viewed these remarks as threatening and disrespectful. Analysts believe Tehran’s decision to avoid public optics such as handshakes and photographs was intended to send a political message ahead of the talks.
Visuals from the venue attracted significant attention online. Footage showed Araghchi meeting Shehbaz Sharif before leaving without participating in the planned public interaction. Subsequent scenes appeared to show confusion among some participants as mediators attempted to understand Iran’s position. Similar scrutiny was directed at interactions involving Qatar’s leadership, with social media users interpreting several moments as signs of diplomatic discomfort for the American delegation.
According to observers, Iran sought to demonstrate that participation in negotiations should not be interpreted as a sign of friendship, concession or acceptance of American pressure. Tehran also appeared keen to avoid creating any perception among its domestic audience, parliament or regional allies that it had softened its stance towards Washington.
Despite the public optics, substantive discussions did take place. The Iranian delegation reportedly entered the negotiation room after media representatives had left, held talks with American officials, raised concerns over Trump’s statements and concluded discussions after roughly 80 minutes.
Qatar and Pakistan later issued a joint statement indicating that some areas of agreement had been reached between Iran and the United States. However, the events surrounding the meeting generated extensive debate online, with many commentators focusing less on the negotiations themselves and more on the symbolic gestures that shaped perceptions of the diplomatic encounter.
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