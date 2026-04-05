Iran speaker hits back at Trump’s ‘Tuesday threat’, warns US of ‘living hell’

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's recent threats against Tehran on Sunday, warning of severe consequences for both America and the broader West Asian region amid the ongoing conflict.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf accused Trump of escalating tensions and risking widespread instability, stating that his "reckless moves" are dragging the US to a "living hell".

Ghalibaf accused US actions of serving Israeli interests, claiming Trump would "burn the Gulf region at Netanyahu's command."

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"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands. Make no mistake: You won't gain anything through war crimes. The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game," he stated in his post on X.

Ghalibaf's remarks follow Trump's earlier strong warning, where he threatened strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure if Tehran fails to meet demands.

Trump urged Iran to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz amid escalating West Asia conflict, vowing severe consequences for noncompliance.

1/ Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.



Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 5, 2026

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy b*star*s, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," wrote the US President in his post.

In his post, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.



(with ANI inputs)



