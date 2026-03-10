Iran spent one-third of 2026 in internet blackout: Report

Amid continued strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, people in the country are facing near-total internet blackouts. The country on Tuesday, since the beginning of 2026, witnessed a total of 240 hours of internet blackouts, making it the most severe government shutdown, as per cybersecurity and digital governance think tank Netblocks.

Iran spent a third of 2026 in blackouts, the internet freedom monitor Netblocks said.

In a post on X, it said, "Update: At 240 hours, Iran's internet blackout is now among the most severe government-imposed nationwide internet shutdowns on record globally, and the second longest registered in Iran after the January protests, with the country having spent a third of 2026 offline."

Earlier on March 9, Netblocks stated that Iran's blackout entered its 10th day.

"Update: Iran's internet blackout has entered its tenth day with connectivity at 1% of ordinary levels after the 216th hour. As regional hostilities intensify, some 90 million Iranians are silenced and cut off from the global internet under a state-imposed shutdown."

On January 8, during the massive protests in the nation, in an attempt to dampen the protests, the Khamenei regime shutdown internet throughout the country, blocking all access to the country. "As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84-hour mark. Years of digital censorship research point to these workarounds," Netblocks posted then on X.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who yesterday held a call with US President Donald Trump, has offered different options to mediate and reduce tensions in the war, as per Al Jazeera.

Speaking to reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to offer details on the specifics of the "considerations" that Putin raised on the call, but said these proposals are still on the table. Russia is ready to provide any help it can to reduce the tensions in West Asia, Peskov said according to Al Jazeera.