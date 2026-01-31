Iran live-fire drills in Strait of Hormuz: US issues warning amid rising gulf tensions

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focal point of an escalating military standoff between Washington and Tehran. Iran has announced a series of live-fire naval exercises set to begin this Sunday, February 1, 2026. This has led to a strong "zero tolerance" warning from the United States.

The drills occur during a time of extreme volatility. They follow a month of anti-inflation protests in Iran and clear threats of military action from U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at unseating the current regime.

A strategic chokepoint under threat

The Strait of Hormuz is seen as the world's most crucial oil transit route. At its narrowest point, the waterway is only 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide; it carries about 20% of the world's oil consumption and a third of all crude traded by sea.

For countries like India, the stakes are high. Around 40% of its crude oil imports go through this corridor. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE have pipes that bypass this route, the U.S. Energy Information Administration states that most regional exports lack alternative paths.

Live-fire drills and potential encroachment

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, Iranian authorities issued a radio warning about "naval shooting" exercises scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Navigation coordinates suggest the drill may enter the Traffic Separation Scheme. This is the international maritime corridor used by commercial tankers moving in and out of the Persian Gulf.

The exercise is likely to include the Revolutionary Guard’s fleet of fast attack boats. These paramilitary forces have a history of aggressive actions near U.S. Navy ships. This raises concerns about a potential miscalculation that could lead to a larger conflict.

US response: Unsafe behaviour will not be tolerated

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), which manages the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, responded on Saturday with a serious warning to Tehran. While acknowledging Iran's right to operate in international waters, CENTCOM made it clear it would not accept "unsafe and unprofessional behavior."

Unsafe actions raise the risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization, a CENTCOM spokesperson said. They added that the U.S. military remains the most lethal force in the world.

Escalation following domestic unrest

This maritime tension is the latest development in a quickly worsening relationship. Relations worsened sharply in January 2026 after Iranian security forces reportedly killed thousands of protesters during a violent crackdown on nationwide anti-inflation demonstrations.

In response, President Trump has warned of "imminent" military strikes. He cites Iran's handling of protests and its damaged but active nuclear program as reasons. The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group is now positioned in the Arabian Sea, ready for potential operations.

