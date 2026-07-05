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Iran unveils Hormuz fee plan; promises special treatment for friendly nations

Iran's ambassador to Beijing says friendly nations like China will get special consideration on new Strait of Hormuz service fees, as tensions with the West escalate.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Iran unveils Hormuz fee plan; promises special treatment for friendly nations
Image Credit: IANS/Xinhua. Representational photo.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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