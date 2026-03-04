Iran strikes again: Drone attack near US consulate in Dubai triggers fire

A drone strike hit a parking area adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai late Tuesday, the third American diplomatic facility targeted within 48 hours.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a fire broke out near the chancellery building but confirmed that all personnel were safe and accounted for.

Earlier this week, similar drone and missile strikes were reported at the US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Embassy in Kuwait.

Dubai authorities, including the Dubai Media Office, said emergency teams quickly contained the blaze and no injuries were reported.

#WATCH | Dubai: Visulas of smoke emerging after a fire broke out near the premises of the US Consulate amid the ongoing US-Israel vs Iran conflict. The fire has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported.



(This is a developing story.)