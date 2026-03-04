Advertisement
NewsWorldIran strikes again: Drone attack near US consulate in Dubai triggers fire
IRAN DRONE ATTACK

Iran strikes again: Drone attack near US consulate in Dubai triggers fire

A drone strike hit a parking area adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai late Tuesday, the third American diplomatic facility targeted within 48 hours.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran strikes again: Drone attack near US consulate in Dubai triggers fireVisulas of smoke emerging from US Dubai consulate. (Photo: ANI image grab)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a fire broke out near the chancellery building but confirmed that all personnel were safe and accounted for.

Earlier this week, similar drone and missile strikes were reported at the US Embassy in Riyadh and the US Embassy in Kuwait.

Dubai authorities, including the Dubai Media Office, said emergency teams quickly contained the blaze and no injuries were reported.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

