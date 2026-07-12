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Iran strikes back after US attacks: Is Gulf heading towards a devastating war?

Tehran said the attacks were a response to the latest US strikes on Iran. Gulf nations said their air defence systems were intercepting missiles and drones, while urging citizens to move to safe places.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Iran strikes back after US attacks: Is Gulf heading towards a devastating war?
Image Credit: A screengrab from an Iranian state TV video says to show an Iranian missile flying through the air at an unknown location. (File photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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