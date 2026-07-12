/Iran strikes back after US attacks: Is Gulf heading towards a devastating war?

New Delhi: Tensions in the Middle East escalated further after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missile and drone attacks at American military facilities in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hours after the United States carried out a fresh wave of strikes on 140 targets in Iran.
The latest exchange began after Washington said it had targeted around 140 locations in Iran, including missile and drone facilities, naval assets, ammunition storage sites, communication networks and coastal surveillance positions. The strikes came after Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy routes, following a confrontation involving a commercial vessel.
The IRGC later announced that it had launched attacks on US military positions in the Gulf. The force said it targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with ballistic missiles and carried out drone attacks on American facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The attacks came after Iran’s leadership vowed retaliation for the US strikes. A statement issued by Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei after the funeral and burial ceremony of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran would take revenge against Washington.
The UAE said its air defence systems were engaged in intercepting incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran. The country’s Defence Ministry said the explosions heard in several areas were caused by operations to counter the aerial threats.
Qatar also reported security alerts after the attack on Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the largest US military facility in the region. The Qatari Interior Ministry asked people to stay indoors or move to secure locations, follow safety instructions and avoid unnecessary travel.
Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to stay calm. “Citizens and residents are urged to stay calm and move to the nearest safe place,” the country’s Interior Ministry said.
Kuwait’s military also said it was responding to incoming attacks and taking measures to protect its territory.
The latest strikes came after the IRGC announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed “until further notice” following an incident involving a vessel that Tehran accused of ignoring warnings and taking an “unauthorized” route.
“Following this incident... the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by Iranian state media.
The force also warned that any retaliation over the incident would receive a “severe response”.
The Hormuz has become the main flashpoint in the latest phase of military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is used for a major share of the world’s oil and gas shipments. Any disruption there could impact energy markets around the world.
The United States said its latest strikes were carried out after Iran attacked a commercial vessel passing through the strait. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said a civilian crew member was missing after the attack and the ship suffered fire damage and engine room problems.
At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran had “made a poor choice” and would face consequences.
Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay. https://t.co/8m4fEfgrXv— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 11, 2026
Iranian state media reported explosions in several areas along the country’s southern coast, including energy hubs such as Bushehr and Asalouyeh, as well as port areas including Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer.
The latest military exchange has further weakened a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. A 14-point agreement, also called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on June 17 had aimed to end the confrontation and establish a path towards a settlement, but disagreements over the future of the Strait have continued to block progress.
Tehran has insisted that it should control the movement of ships through the waterway and has suggested that commercial vessels may need permission and fees to pass, ending the previous system of unrestricted navigation.
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