Iran Strikes Israel After Trump's Ceasefire Claim; 3 Killed, Several Injured
An Iranian ballistic missile struck an apartment complex in Beersheba resulting the death of three people and injuring several others.
Trending Photos
Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, an Iranian ballistic missile struck an apartment complex in Beersheba on Tuesday, killing three people and injuring several others.
According to the IANS, Iran reportedly launched eight missiles targeting central and southern Israel.
