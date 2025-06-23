Iran Strikes US Base in Qatar; Doha Slams ‘Violation of Sovereignty’: Here’s What To Know About Al Udeid Air Base

Iran-Israel War: A flash lit up the skies over Doha late Monday. Flares arched overhead. Then came the sound – deep, loud and unmistakable. Explosions rolled across the Qatari capital.

Iran says it launched the strike. The target (Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar), according to Tehran, is the US military’s largest base in the Middle East.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard confirmed the operation. They have named it ‘Operation Glad Tidings of Victory’. The launch, they said, was in direct response to the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities over the weekend. Iranian state TV made the announcement shortly after the missiles were launched.

In the aftermath, Qatar shut down its airspace temporarily. A statement from Doha cited security concerns and the need to protect residents and visitors. The decision came as Iran repeated its threats of retaliation against Washington.

Across the Gulf, nervous ripples spread. In Bahrain, authorities issued a rare advisory. Citizens and residents were told to avoid main roads unless absolutely necessary. The country’s interior ministry said this was to allow “relevant authorities” to move freely and respond swiftly, if needed.

The White House said it is watching closely. A senior official confirmed that both the administration and the Pentagon are monitoring threats to Al Udeid and other regional bases. According to Reuters, US forces across the Gulf have raised their alert levels.

Iraq, too, is bracing for impact. Quoting sources, Reuters reported that the air defense system at the Ain al-Asad base was activated amid fears of a strike. The base houses American troops and has been a target before.

Details are still emerging. Iran’s semi-official news outlet Tasnim reported that missile strikes also targeted U.S. positions in Iraq. The full scale of the attack is unclear.

‘It’s a Violation of Sovereignty’

Qatar has lashed out at Iran over the missile attack. Its foreign ministry called it a “clear breach of Qatari sovereignty and airspace”, warning that such an act will not go unanswered.

Majed al-Ansari, the spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, issued a statement, saying that the strike from the IRGC was “a direct violation of international norms and the UN charter”. He added that Qatar reserves the right to respond, using all channels available under international law.

According to al-Ansari, Qatari air defense systems were activated in time. The missiles were intercepted. The attack, he said, was repelled before it could do any damage on Qatari soil.

Tehran, however, tried to tone things down. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement hours later. It said the strike on the Al Udeid base was aimed carefully, away from civilian zones. Iran insisted the action was not intended to harm Qatar or its people.

“This operation posed no threat to our brotherly neighbor. Our relations with Qatar remain warm and rooted in history,” the Iranian council said.

In a defiant message broadcast by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the IRGC warned that any future hostile action would trigger a strong and immediate response. It said American military installations across the region have become "exposed targets".

The IRGC stressed that Iran would respond to any violation of its sovereignty, territory or national security. “No act of aggression will go unanswered,” the statement said.

According to the IRGC, the latest strike was carried out in full coordination with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The group described the operation as a turning point, signaling what it called the end of “hit-and-run” tactics against Iran.

The statement also linked recent U.S. strikes to Israeli strategic interests. It accused Washington of acting in support of Tel Aviv’s military goals and pledged that resistance would continue until, in its words, the “Zionist entity” is dismantled.

What we know about the U.S. base in Qatar

Al Udeid is no ordinary outpost. Built in 1996, the 60-acre air base sits southwest of Doha. It holds nearly 10,000 American troops. It also houses advanced surveillance systems, drones and fighter aircraft. This is where CENTCOM runs its operations for nearly a dozen countries across the region.

By striking this base, Iran has sent a message. And the world is listening.

Doha’s skies were not the only ones glowing. Footage shared online showed flares climbing in the dark. Some locals thought it was a drill. Others knew better.

This is not the first time Al Udeid has faced danger. But a direct strike by Iran marks a sharp escalation. Until now, most tensions played out in Iraq or Syria. This time, Iran has reached straight into the US heart in the Gulf.

The United Kingdom has taken notice too. Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament they have moved assets to the region. He said Britain is ready—to defend its people and its partners.

Qatar has not issued further details since the shutdown of its airspace. The United States has also yet to confirm the scale of damage or respond publicly to the strike.

The line between threats and action has faded. And the most fortified American base in the Middle East now stands exposed.